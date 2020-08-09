Dr. Henry B. Rabke, of San Antonio, TX, passed away on the morning of August 6, 2020.Henry was born and raised in Tivoli, to parents Lee and Emily Rabke. He was the youngest of their three children, the only boy, and know by all of his family as "Sonny."He graduated from Austwell High School in 1947 and then attended the University of Texas at Austin for three years. When he was accepted to medical school at the UT Medical Branch at Galveston in 1950, he was 20 years old.During medical school, he met his future wife, Billie Horn, who was working as a registered nurse. They were married and had two children by the time he graduated, in 1954, at which time he enlisted in the United States Army. Following three years as a Medical Corps Officer, mostly serving in Germany, in early 1958, he entered a residency training program in anesthesiology at Brooke General Hospital, Fort Sam Houston. His youngest child was born that year.He was stationed at Fort Benning, GA, thereafter, until completing his military commitment in 1963. He and his family then returned to San Antonio, where he began working at several area hospitals. Always well-respected, he continued on the active medical staffs at multiple San Antonio hospitals for the remainder of his career. He retired from medicine in 1995.Still living in San Antonio, Henry spent much of his retirement driving back and forth from his McMullen county ranch, where he managed a modest herd of cattle. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and knife collecting, and he was a ruthlessly competitive card player. Always a man of few words, even when among those who knew him best, and loved him most, he was unusually generous. He had a particular soft spot for every dog he ever met. He will be missed.Henry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Billie, and his siblings, Geraldine R. Driscoll and Dr. Mary Lee Rabke. He is survived by his children, Brandon Rabke, of Austin, TX; Patricia Rabke Parker, of Plano, TX, with her husband Raymond; and Dr. Stephen F. Rabke, of San Antonio, TX, with his wife Pamela. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Russ Parker, of Plano, TX; Brian Parker, of Plano, TX, with his wife Lindsey; Sarah Rabke, of Charlottesville, VA; and Stephen A. Rabke, of San Antonio, TX. Great grandchildren are Presley and Judah Parker, of Plano, TX.A private family graveside service will be held at the Rabke Cemetery, across from the Rabke Methodist Church, near Cuero on August 10, 2020.Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.