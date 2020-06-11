Henry Bartell Zachry Jr.
1933 - 2020
Henry Bartell Zachry, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a long battle with MSA. A man of great thoughtfulness and sincerity, Bartell valued family and community, honesty and humility. He believed in the goodness of people and considered it both a duty and a privilege to serve others, from his family to his employees to his fellow citizens.

Born in Laredo, Texas, on August 21, 1933, to Marjorie Powell and H.B. "Pat" Zachry, Bartell grew up learning the values of hard work and civic responsibility. He lived most of his life in San Antonio, where he attended Alamo Heights High School. After graduation, he enrolled at Texas A&M University (Class of '54), where he studied Civil Engineering and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He was later named a Texas A&M Distinguished Alumnus and admitted to the Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor. After college, Bartell was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Having received his pilot's license at the age of 16, he trained as a fighter pilot, which only heightened his lifelong love of airplanes. He was honorably discharged in 1957, then returned to San Antonio to join H.B. Zachry Company.

Not long after, he met Mollie Steves; they were married on June 4, 1960. Their early years of marriage were marked by adventure, moving with Zachry Company first to Hawaii and then to the remote jungles of Peru. Then after attending the Program for Management Development in the Business School at Harvard University, Bartell returned to San Antonio, where he and Mollie remained and raised their four children. As a husband and father, Bartell was patient and devoted, always encouraging and supportive. Family was integral to who he was, and he was equally committed to his four siblings and to his parents.

These personal attributes carried over into business as well. In his 65-year tenure with H. B. Zachry Company, Bartell did not seek individual recognition but preferred collaborating as part of the team.

His accomplishments can be measured objectively, in terms of Zachry Company's global reach and stability, in the numerous industry awards he received for excellence in management and construction, and in his induction into the Texas Business Hall of Fame in 2000. In truth, Bartell's definition of success had little to do with traditional business measures. For him, the Company was the people who worked there, and he wanted to provide as much, for as many, as he possibly could.

Bartell was a beacon of steadiness; his analytical bent and his unshakable patience provided stability at home, at work, and in his many civic endeavors. While Bartell gave unselfishly to his family and business, he also devoted a significant amount of time serving the community, state, and nation. As an avid supporter of education, Bartell advocated in numerous roles for schools in San Antonio and in Texas. He served on the Board of Trustees of Texas Military Institute (Chair), Alamo Heights Independent School District Board of Trustees (Chair) and various advisory boards at Texas A&M. He was actively involved for many years with UT Health San Antonio and also served on the Boards of the Texas Department of Corrections, the Federal Reserve Bank San Antonio Branch (Chair), the Dallas District Board of the Federal Reserve Bank (Chair), Southwest Research Institute (Chair), and the World Affairs Council, by whom he was honored as International Citizen of the Year. He was chair of the Board of the United Way of Greater San Antonio and the Economic Development Foundation. In addition to these endeavors, he was always a quiet, but active, leader serving in many positions at St. Mark's Episcopal Church as well as in the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas.

For his service, he was often recognized. Meaningful to him was the Lifetime Achievement Award given in 2003 by the Associated General Contractors of America.

In 2001, he was named Mr. South Texas, a tribute awarded each year during the George Washington's Birthday Celebration in Laredo, special to him given his affection for his birthplace. However, Bartell was never motivated to serve for personal accolades. Instead, his service was an expression of his desire to contribute to the greater good,

Bartell loved flying kites as well as airplanes, dissecting problems to arrive at solutions, and spending time with his lifelong friends. All his life he loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing in South Texas, and in later years retreating to the Hill Country reveling in the company of his wife, children and grandchildren. As a proud American and faithful Christian, he espoused the principles of forgiveness and second chances. He believed people could be better if given an opportunity and, in this belief, he inspired others to do just that. A line from the poet William Wordsworth encapsulates his true legacy: "The best portion of a good man's life: His little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and love."

Bartell was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Emma Leigh Carter. He leaves behind Mollie, his wife of 60 years, as well as son John and his wife Laura; son David and his wife Karen Lee; daughter Anne Rochelle and her husband Jeff; daughter Ellen Carrie and her husband Chris; and grandchildren Bart, Joe and Will Zachry; Sam, Olivia and Henry Zachry; David, Thomas, Mollie, Lindsey and Sallie Rochelle; and John, Elizabeth and Andrew Carrie. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Pat Stumberg and Suzanne Word and his brother Jim Zachry and his wife Nancy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

If you wish to honor Bartell's memory, please consider a gift to the Bartell Zachry Memorial Endowment for Research in Neurodegenerative Diseases, a permanent endowment at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Contributions may be mailed to: UT Health San Antonio, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, Mail Code 7835, San Antonio, Texas 78229-3900.

Please reference the Bartell Zachry Memorial Endowment in your gift transmittal.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church for family members only. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, funeral services will be recorded and available for the public to view on June 11th, after 4:00 pm, on his obituary page on www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
04:00 PM
view online his obituary page on www.porterloring.com
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

23 entries
June 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire Zachry family. May he rest in eternal peace, he was a great man.
Nicole Garza
Coworker
June 11, 2020
To the entire Zachry family, I extend my sincere condolences for your loss. He was a great man, and his legacy lives on in the lives of you all. May God bring you comfort and peace at this difficult time.
Sallie Guy
Family Friend
June 11, 2020
Molly, Please accept my condolences for the loss of Bartell. Like you, I have know him almost forever. Always a gentleman and friend. May his soul rest in peace.
John J Kuntz III
Family Friend
June 11, 2020
What a beautiful tribute for such an incredibly inspirational man. The gates of heaven opened with welcoming arms to you sir.
Wendy Wedgworth
June 11, 2020
"We have truly lost a Great Friend in our lives. Bartell always inspired me to be a better person. He always took the time to listen and invariably always had the most perfect comments to make during any of our conversations. It didn't take long to learn that he absolutely loved Rancho Blanco and everything associated with it. He was passionate about and enjoyed the livestock operation, the lake & fisheries, the outdoors, and Mother Nature! I will sincerely miss our dusty ranch ride-arounds in a pickup truck where he was able to relax and enjoy some of the activities he loved. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Zachry Family and May the Good Lord Bless Each of You during these times of sorrow."
Mike Fishbeck
Friend
June 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss, honored to have known both Bartell and his dad, both great men. So honored to be part of the Zachry family. Our Sympathies are with your whole family.
Martin and Claudia Ramirez
Martin Ramirez
Friend
June 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mrs. Betty Joyce Chavana
Friend
June 11, 2020
Mr. Zachry was a great man and one I admired a lot. My deepest condolences to and his family. I knew he, John, and David personally. I had talked to them all several times and admired them. Mr. Zachry will certainly be missed greatly.
Tom tilley
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Bartell, like his father H.B.(Pat) Zachry, was a man of great character, humility and integrity. I was fortunate enough to consider him, not just as my employer, but a friend. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his entire family and his extended Zachry Construction family.
Ida Belle Ranney
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Rest in peace
Susan Sansalone
Coworker
June 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss, honored to be a part of this Zachry family
Marsel Brewer
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Prayers for the family and sorry for your loss.
John West
Coworker
June 10, 2020
I am so sad to read of Bartell's passing. I,along with so many have lost a special friend.San Antonio has list a giant of a man and a devoted friend. The obituary accurately reflects the man that we all knew Bartell to be. He made me a better person by trying to emulate his generous and kind spirit. Many of my non- profit organizations were the beneficiary of his and Mollie's generosity. Joe and I offer our sincerest condolences to Mollie and his extended family. He will be missed.He legacy will be felt for generations. Well done Bartell. Rest in peace.
Aaronetta Pierce
Friend
June 10, 2020
My Most Felt Deepest Condolences. I will Remember Bartell with much Fondness He was Always so Kind .
Alma Arcos Hernandez
Family Friend
June 10, 2020
I am so grateful for the chance to get to know Bartell and his story. He was always so kind and thoughtful to me. I always looked forward to our next meeting! He genuinely cared about me and my family and I could feel that each time we spoke. I learned so much from him and will carry that always! Please know I am thinking about you and your family! Sending lots of prayers and love!
Rory Siefer
Friend
June 10, 2020
To the Zachry family I offer my most sincere condolences. For 20 years I considered myself blessed to work for such an honorable man.
Martha Earhart
Coworker
June 10, 2020
I will miss my Christmas visits with Bartell! My love and condolences to all of the family. I am sure that he and my dad are having a great time discussing South Texas and how they can make it even better. Love to you all.
Amy Bitter Scheiber
Family Friend
June 10, 2020
Such a great friend and an honorable employer. May God bless your soul and rest in peace. Jim Snyder
James W Snyder
Friend
June 10, 2020
I have taught eight of the grandchildren and every one of them was respectful, kind, and empathetic. I never got to meet Mr. Zachary, but I can see how his commitment to family and his work ethic as well as the virtue he possessed are living on in those wonderful grandchildren.
Jane Mannock
Teacher
June 10, 2020
To all the Zachry family,
I feel so blessed to have known Bartell and to have been a part of the Doctors' Hunts that he and Jim hosted for so many years. He was truly a great man and a wonderful person, and we will all miss him.
Sincerely,
Steve Burkhart
Steve Burkhart
Friend
June 10, 2020
my most deepest condolences from my heart to mrs mollie and all zachry family,rochelle fam., carrie fam.,with all my love betty n roberto
veronica vela
Family Friend
June 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. He was a remarkable man. His dignified presence and selfless dedication to San Antonio will be greatly missed!
Bob and Jennifer Shemwell
Family Friend
June 10, 2020
I knew and appreciated Bartell for all of my 26+ years of service with Zachry. I feel a deep loss and express my deep condolences to the family (not just by name, as we all were family). Mike & Linda Mosley
Mike Mosley
Coworker
