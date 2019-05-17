|
|
SEPTEMBER 8, 1940 - APRIL 19, 2019
Henry E Villarreal Jr, son of Henry E Villarreal Sr, Dec'd and Dora Orozco Villarreal, Dec'd born 1940 in San Antonio, Texas, went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019. He passed in Floresville, Texas, where he was cared for by Floresville Nursing Center and his sister Sylvia Madero and husband Roy Madero.
Henry graduated from Edison High School in 1959 where he was the Captain of the Football team, President of the Athletic Club and also played Basketball. It was at Edison High School he made many life-long friends that he regularly kept in contact with. In particular Mario Antonio Hernandez, Dec'd, Betty Zambrano Hernandez, Pete Dominguez, Josie Cantu Weber, Mary Ellen Riojas, Alfred Villarreal and his wife Rose, Leonor Ayala Molina, Ron Rivas, Dec'd, and Ruth Garza Del Cueto.
After high school, he attended San Antonio College for a while and met Betty Rose, Dec'd, at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in 1960 where he was a dance instructor. They later married in Los Angeles, California in 1963. At Arthur Murray he met another long-time friend, Richard Felix.
In Los Angeles, Henry was a licensed stock broker for several years, then drove a cab for a few years before moving back to San Antonio. In San Antonio, he managed the family business, Ole Toro Restaurant, and helped manage another family business, All Right Auto Parts. He later became an entrepreneur and brought the raw flour tortilla business to HEB.
He was a member of Corner- stone church for 37 years. Here too, he made great friends where he could share his faith in the Lord.
Henry enjoyed many things in life. He enjoyed family, friends and helped many people. His favorite past times were doting on his granddaughter, staying in touch with friends, cooking and eating great food, sharing the word of God and reading the bible.
He is survived by son, Henry E Villarreal III (Trey), daughter in-law, Jamie R. Allen, granddaughter Katelyn R. Villarreal, by his sisters, Sylvia A. Villarreal Madero, husband Raul G. Madero and Linda Villarreal Gonzalez, husband Rodolfo T. Gonzalez Sr., Uncle and Aunt, Oscar and Sylvia Villarreal, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Special thanks to staff at Floresville Nursing Center and Vinyard Funeral Home for their great care and com- passion for my father and our family.
Visitation will be at Vinyard Funeral Home at 1011 4th St, Floresville, TX 78114 on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 am followed by funeral services from 10:00 - 11:00 am. There will not be a procession to San Fernando Cemetery #2, 746 Castroville Rd., San Antonio, TX 78237. The family requests to meet at the burial site (immediately to the right after entering) at 12:30 pm for a short gravesite service.
Further information found at https://www.vinyardfuneral
home.com/obits
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the in memory of Henry E Villarreal Jr.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2019