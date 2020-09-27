Henry Franklin Flores Jr. (Hank) passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 82.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry F. Flores Sr., Francis Flores and his dog Buster.

Surviving members of his family are his wife Dr. Janet Flores and children Christina Endsley, Sara Sunday, Frank Bresler, Eva Palella and his dogs Murray and Bumper.

He is a graduate of Luther Burbank High School, class of 1956. He joined the Air Force and served 24 years. After retirement he began a career in nursing as a RN and went on for a Masters in Nursing Administration (MSN) from Washing State University and Nurse Practitioner from Texas University in Galveston. Hank worked in nursing homes, hospitals and finished his career as a Professor at San Antonio College in the nursing department, until his retirement in 2012. The joy of singing was his hobby. He died of a military related cause from serving in Viet Nam working with agent orange. His death was due to Parkinson's disease.

His visitation and service will be at Funeral Caring USA, 6500 IH 35 North from 10 am to 12 pm on Wednesday September 30 2020. Burial will be at Fort Sam.