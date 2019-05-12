|
January 9, 1926 - May 8, 2019
Henry G. Galan a U.S. Army Veteran from WWII, born on January 9, 1926 went to be with our Lord on May 8, 2019 at the age of 93. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, niece, and nephew. He is survived by his brother, Raul and by numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Wednesday, May 15, 2019 the Mass of Resurrection will take place at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019