February 4, 1922 - May 24, 2019

Henry Howard Fischl, age 97, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home in San Antonio. He was born in Dallas, Texas, to parents, Joseph and Lena Fleisher Fischl. Upon graduation, Henry proudly served in the U.S. Navy. After a long career in the Automotive Sales Industry in Houston, he embarked on his true calling of establishing and running for 20 years Alamo Salvage Pool, an Insurance Auto Auction with his family in San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Helen Silberman, Vera Rush, Marian Stein, and Bertha Schepps; and niece, Joan Spitz. Henry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bernice; daughter, Leigh and her husband, Brett Schouest; son, Jonathan; grandchildren, Savannah, Caleb, Brandon, and Lauren; and nieces, Maura Williams, Carole Feld and Cathy Kitterman.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE

TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2019

12:00 P.M.

BETH-EL MEMORIAL PARK

1715 AUSTIN HWY



Rabbi Marina Yerigin will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your in honor of Henry.



