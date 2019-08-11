|
|
August 6, 2019
Henry Joseph Prevost beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away August 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 78. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Henry Clay Prevost of New Orleans and Margit Larsen Prevost of Olso, Norway, Joe along with his family moved to San Antonio in 1946. He attended Alamo Heights High School and Trinity University before embarking on a career in the oil and gas industry.
In 1966, Joe married the love of his life, Mary Cubriel. Together they traveled the world, sharing laughter and adventures with everyone they met. Acapulco was practically a second home, where many considered Joe the unofficial Mayor during its heyday. A man of faith and family, Papa Joe, as he was known by all who loved him, was devoted to his children and grandchildren beyond measure.
He is preceded in death by his sister Kitty and is survived by his beloved wife Mary; daughter Tara Prevost; son Paco Prevost and wife Alyson; grandchildren Zachry and Ashton Word, Clay and Grace Prevost; and his sister Marie and her children, whom he cherished.
Joe's spirit and memory will be celebrated privately by family.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019