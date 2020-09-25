Paul Volkman a proud Marine of Live Oak, TX died August 12, 2020.

Born on August 14, 1931 in Erie, PA to Henry and Helen (Danner) Volkman, he graduated Erie Cathedral Prep, Bradley University and Loyola University (Chicago-MBA).

Paul enlisted in the Marines for the Korean War (Item-Co. 3/1/1) becoming highly decorated for service and severely wounded on Bunker Hill.

His working career saw stops at Bucyrus-Erie (Erie), Hughes Aircraft (LA), Lord Manufacturing (Erie), F.W. Means (Chicago), Uniroyal (Joliet, IL), SIC (Chicago), Gee Co. (Chicago), settling in San Antonio.

His memberships included San Antonio Liederkranz, Sigma Chi Fraternity, MOPH, MCA&F, DAV, Marine-Item-Company 3/1/1, American Legion, and Korean War Veterans Association.

Paul is survived by the love of his life, Mary (Best) (62 years); children: David (Cindy), San Antonio, TX, Karl (Therese) Flossmoor, IL, and Regina Van Nest The Colony, TX; grandchildren: Mary Rose (Jim), Erica (Jose), Justin (Marissa), Kari, Maureen, Matthew, and Tommy; great-grandchildren: Jaidyn, Audrey, Emilia, and Jaise; in-laws: Alan Best, Margie (Al) Gienow; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by infant daughter Marie, sister Wanda Albert, and many relatives and friends.