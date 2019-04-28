|
|
October 16, 1946 - April 17, 2019
Mr. Henry Ponce was born on October 16, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with the Lord on April 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents; Gonzalo and Pauline Ponce, and sister Nancy Ponce. He is survived by his wife; Yolanda M Ponce, children; Yvonne Vargas (Frank), Richard Rodriguez (Sandra), Melissa Vasquez (Luis), Grandchildren; Deziree Vargas, Yvonne Vargas, Ashley Casanova, Abbagell Rodriguez, Cassaundra Ybarra, Miranda Ybarra, Hannah Vasquez, Raymond Vasquez, Great Grand children; Joscelynn, Jaylene, Juliahna, Adonis, George, Emerson, and Tucker, siblings; Julian Ponce (Marta), Patsy Balderas (Johnny), Olga Rodriguez (Agustin), Gonzalo Ponce (Cheryl) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was a man of great faith who loved his family and friends &will be missed by all.
Memorial service will be held at 6:30PM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Freedom, A Church, for all people, 6416 Grissom Rd, Leon Valley, TX 78238.
Condolences can be sent to the family at https://www.merodriguez.com
/obituary/henry-ponce
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019