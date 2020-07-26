Rev. Henry Adams Smith, III, 69, died July 17, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. He was born June 24, 1951 in Mobile, AL, the son of Henry Adams Smith, Jr., and Lucille Presnall Smith.

Henry graduated from Vigor High School in 1969, the University of South Alabama in 1976 and Wayland Baptist University in 2005. He served the Lord faithfully in ministry throughout his life at churches and organizations in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Music, NASCAR, serving with the Singing Men of South Texas and spending time with his family were some of his favorite things.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Draper Smith, along with his daughters, Danielle Carlisle (David); Rebecca Ellis (Jonathan), both of San Antonio, TX; and his son, Joel Smith, (Sarah), of San Angelo, TX; five grandchildren; one sister, Linda Harrison (H.E.) of Chelsea, AL; and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1 at FBC Universal City, 1401 Pat Booker Rd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Singing Men of South Texas Scholarship Fund.