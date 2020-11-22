A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00pm on the same day. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:00pm at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, 7990 W Military Dr. San Antonio 78227, followed by a graveside service at Shelter #1 to be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00pm. Please visit www.castleridgemortuary.com to view the full obituary and leave your condolences in the online guestbook.