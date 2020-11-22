1/1
HENRY Y. MOYA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HENRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00pm on the same day. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:00pm at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, 7990 W Military Dr. San Antonio 78227, followed by a graveside service at Shelter #1 to be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00pm. Please visit www.castleridgemortuary.com to view the full obituary and leave your condolences in the online guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Rosary
06:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Shelter #1 to be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castle Ridge Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved