Henry Y Moya beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend was called home to our Lord on November 11, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his son Jacob, mother and father Saragosa and Lupe Moya, brother Joe and sister-in- law Frances Moya and brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Cox.

Henry is survived by daughters Vanessa Moya, Juanita (Wesley Jr) Sawchak, son Robert (Mary Elena) Moya, brother Bidal (Mary) Moya, sister Esther Cox, granddaughter Monica Valdez, grandson Wesley Sawchak III and numerous nephews and nieces.

Henry was born in Three Rivers Texas and raised in San Antonio. After high school in 1967 he joined the Army where he received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Metal and an Expert Rifle Badge. Henry was medically discharged in 1972. Henry eventually settled in Pflugerville Texas. He attended the First Family Church of Pflugerville where he and his son Jacob enjoyed volunteering in the sound booth as well as many other activities. Henry retired from the Pflugerville ISD after 20 years of service.

Illness brought Henry back to San Antonio where he resided at Silver Creek Nursing home on the Northwest side. Henry enjoyed living at the home where he soon adopted the title of honorary maintenance man.

A special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Silver Creek who provided Henry with a home away from home as well as topnotch care.

A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.

A rosary will be prayed at 6:00pm on the same day.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:00pm at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, 7990 W Military Dr. San Antonio 78227, followed by a graveside service at

Shelter #1 to be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00pm.