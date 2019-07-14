|
|
August 12, 1939 - July 1, 2019
Henry Z. Lopez, Sr., age 79 of La Coste, passed away on July 1, 2019. He was born August 12, 1939 at Rio Vista Farms near Macdona, TX to Luciano Lopez, Sr. and Mauricia Zepeda Lopez. Henry and his six brothers and sisters grew up in La Coste. He graduated from La Coste High School in 1957. On May 17, 1957, he married Olga Hinojosa at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in La Coste. They were blessed with four children and 62 years of marriage. Henry worked at the H-E-B Warehouse Distribution Center for 38 years and for Pumphouse Carwash for 20 years. Survived by his wife, Olga Lopez; children, Julie Fuentes (Juan) of San Antonio, Henry Lopez, Jr. (Sandra), Robert Lee Lopez and Albert Lopez (Sharon); 15 grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; 1 great- great-grandchild; brother, Daniel Lopez and sisters, Esther Tapia and Teodora Arguello. Henry was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, John Paul Lopez and Christopher Lopez; brothers, Luciano Lopez, Jr. and Richard Lopez, Sr. and sister, Helena Guevara. Memorial Rosary: Tuesday, July 16th at 11 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in La Coste.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019