Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-0987
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
152 Florencia Ave.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Heraclio V. Duran


1931 - 2019
Heraclio V. Duran Obituary
June 8, 1931 - July 7, 2019
Heraclio V. Duran passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 at the age of 88. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grand father, and brother. Heraclio "Flaco" loved to do anything and everything with his family. What he loved most was hosting family and friends at his house. He loved and accepted all.

Flaco is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary; five children, Fernando (Lucy), Sylvia (Eddie), Ray, Esther (Paul), and Edward (Lisa); 23 grandchildren; 19 great-grand children; and 3 sisters.

CELEBRATION OF FLACO'S LIFE:

We will celebrate his life by having a visitation on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 1:00pm-5:30pm at Ortiz Mortuary on 3114 Culebra Rd with a Rosary to follow at 7:00pm at Holy Family Catholic Church on 152 Florencia Ave.

Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Family Church.

Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
