Herbert A. Smith, age 91 passed away on November 2, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Oklahoma, the 10th of 11 children to Charlie Franklin Smith and Agnes Savage.
After serving 3 years in Germany with the United States Air Force, he completed his military career at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas. In 1952, he met his wife, Wilma "Joy" McGhee at 23rd and Grace Church of Christ. In 1954 he started his lifelong ministry with the Church of Christ. In 1963, the family moved to San Antonio, serving the following congregations: Grove Avenue, Jefferson, Oak Hills, and MacArthur Park. He retired from the MacArthur Park Church of Christ in 2004, after serving 27 years.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joy, his son Stanley and wife Kim, daughter Janis, four grandsons, five great grand-children, and numerous members of the Smith and McGhee families.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Porter Loring McCullough.GRAVESIDE SERVICEFRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 20199:00 AMFORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY1520 HARRY WURZBACH RD.CELEBRATION OF LIFE10:30 AMMACARTHUR PARK CHURCH OF CHRIST1907 NE LOOP 410
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: MacArthur Park Church of Christ, Building Fund, 1907 NE Loop 410, San Antonio TX 78217 or Arms of Hope, 21300 State Highway 16 North, Medina, TX 78055.
