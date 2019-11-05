San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Mac Arthur Park Church of Christ
1907 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
View Map
HERBERT A. SMITH


1928 - 2019
HERBERT A. SMITH Obituary

Herbert A. Smith, age 91 passed away on November 2, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Oklahoma, the 10th of 11 children to Charlie Franklin Smith and Agnes Savage.

After serving 3 years in Germany with the United States Air Force, he completed his military career at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas. In 1952, he met his wife, Wilma "Joy" McGhee at 23rd and Grace Church of Christ. In 1954 he started his lifelong ministry with the Church of Christ. In 1963, the family moved to San Antonio, serving the following congregations: Grove Avenue, Jefferson, Oak Hills, and MacArthur Park. He retired from the MacArthur Park Church of Christ in 2004, after serving 27 years.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joy, his son Stanley and wife Kim, daughter Janis, four grandsons, five great grand-children, and numerous members of the Smith and McGhee families.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Porter Loring McCullough.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: MacArthur Park Church of Christ, Building Fund, 1907 NE Loop 410, San Antonio TX 78217 or Arms of Hope, 21300 State Highway 16 North, Medina, TX 78055.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 5, 2019
