Herbert (Koko) age 85 died on January 5, 2020.
He leaves behind his sister Consuelo A. Garza, children Bertha Cox and husband Randolph, Herbert Alonzo Jr. and wife Erma, Robert Alonzo, Sandra A. Zamora and Justin Reus. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and other family and friends whose lives he touched very deeply, Timothy McDaniel, Gigi Alonzo, sisters in law Frances Saucedo and Rose Mary Canamar along with many other close family and friends whom he cherished. He will be met in heaven by his loving wife Bertha Alonzo, father Bernabe Alonzo, Mother Maria Carrizales Alonzo, sisters: Angelina Alonzo, Elvira Alonzo and brothers: Jesus Alonzo, Aurelio Alonzo, Pablo Alonzo
He was born in Gonzales Texas. He lived in San Antonio Texas where he raised his family. He was a graduate of Fox Tech High School in 1952. After high school he joined the Army as a Paratrooper from January 1953-December 1955 for which he received an honorable discharge. He retired Civil Service as a sheet metal worker in 1992 at the age of 58.
He had many passions in life such as Marathon running, softball and baseball. His biggest passion was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren as they pursued their dreams of basketball, baseball, softball, cheerleading, jump roping, concerts and Mariachi competitions.
Visitation will be held Friday January 17 2020 from 1:00-9:00 pm with a sharing of memories from 7:00-9:00 pm at Ortiz Mortuary 3114 Culebra Rd. Burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 16, 2020