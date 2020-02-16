|
Herbert Arthur Holzmann, a native San Antonian, went to be with the Lord 10 February 2020. A devoted husband, father, grandfather great grandfather, great great grandfather and friend. Born to Herbert Phillip and Erna Elizabeth Raba Holzmann 7 September 1923. A 1941 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Attended St. Mary's University. He married his high school sweetheart 28 November 1942. A World War II Veteran, he served his country in the Army Air Corps in the China-Burma-India Theater of the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign. After the war he returned to Civil Service. He retired in 1976 from the Logistics Management Division, Directorate of Material Management at the San Antonio USAF Air Logistics Center, having received many outstanding performance awards for his services. He was a founding member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a founding member of the church's seniors organization "Los Amigos". Over time, he served in many key capacities in his parish, as a member of the Finance Council on church fund campaigns, served as Head Usher, and a Minister of Communion. He was a 3rd Degree life member of Knights of Columbus Council #786, a Fourth Degree member and Past Faithful Navigator of Knights of Columbus Assembly # 2102, member of International Order of Alhambra, Northwest NARFE Chapter 1320, Associate Member of SA Liederkranz, a member of the China-Burma-India Veterans Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars of America, and American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Marjorie A. Pierce and Erna E. VanDelden, his daughter Stephanie A. Holzmann Goben and grandson, Noah D. Weikel. He is survived by his loving wife of 77 years, Patricia Anne Johnson Holzmann; sons Richard A. Holzmann (Sandra-deceased), Phillip M. Holzmann (Lana); daughters Janet C. Holzmann Weikel (Doug), Mary P. Holzmann Snell (John), Deborah J. Holzmann Marroquin (Victor) and son-in-law George W. Goben; sisters, Constance G. O'Neill, Betty J.Brunner (Roy) and brother Frank D. Holzmann (Catherine-deceased); 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. Pall bearers will be his grandsons, Travis S. Snell, Richard C. Holzmann, Christopher M. Goben and nephews, William C. Johnson, Jason S. Johnson and Frank P. Holzmann. The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.ROSARY SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2020 7:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTHMASS MONDAY,FEBRUARY 24, 2020 10:00 A.M. HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH 20523HUEBNER ROAD SAN ANTONIO, TX 78258Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020