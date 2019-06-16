Home

Herbert Contreras Jr. Obituary
February 21, 1939 - June 12, 2019
Herbert Contreras, Jr. "Herbie" went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on February 21, 1939 to Herbert and Mary Contreras, Sr. Herbie Contreras Jr. was preceded in death by: his sister, Annie MacAlpine and brother, Daniel Contreras. Surviving relatives include: his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Louise Contreras; their sons, Louis Contreras (MaryAnn), Herbert Contreras III (Delilah), Marcos Contreras (Jorgie), Leonard Contreras; brothers, David Contreras (Elena), Ernest Contreras (Ida); sisters, Eva Trevino (Reymundo), Lucy Contreras; grandchildren, Stephanie Marie, James Louis, Isaiah, Isabelle, Joshua, Sofia, Liliana Grace and Luke Gabriel.
Herbie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather always placing the needs of his family above his own. He loved working in his yard and spending time in the outdoors. Herbie's greatest strength was his willingness to share his experiences to help inspire others.
Visitation for Herbie's funeral will be on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, from 6-9pm. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, beginning at 11am. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019
