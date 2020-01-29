Home

Herbert Eugene Elliott

Herbert Eugene Elliott Obituary

Herbert Eugene Elliott, long time resident of San Antonio, passed away quietly on January 14 in Fort Worth, surrounded by loving family.

Herb was born to Jesse and Edna Byrd Elliott in Sulphur Springs, Texas on June 28, 1929. He was in the Civil Service at Kelly AFB and was an elder at Lackland Terrace church of Christ for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years,

Danna, and is survived by four children: Ellen Elaine Bartee of Fort Worth, Jane Ann Baucum of Granbury, John Herbert Elliott of Benbrook, and Patti Gayle DiLoreto of San Antonio.

A memorial service will be held in February in Sulphur Springs, and interment later this spring at Lyons Family Cemetery in Sunnyvale, Texas.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 29, 2020
