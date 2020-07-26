Herbert Lawrence "Larry" Foster, SMSgt, USAF Retired, age 84 of San Antonio, entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2020. Born in New Jersey to Jean and Wilmer Foster, he entered the U.S Air Force in 1954 and served in Pakistan, Japan, and in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. He was stationed most of his career at Lackland and Randolph AFBs, starting out as a dental tech and moving up to First Sergeant. He served with distinction and received the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service and AF Commendation Medals. He retired in 1975 and finished his degree in Accounting at Texas Lutheran University. He launched his own firm, Foster Accounts, providing accounting services for many local and small businesses, friends and family.

Larry is preceded in death by his loving wife of 32 years, Sylvia. The two of them shared a vibrant sense of humor and throughout their years together faced whatever came their way in stride.

Larry loved San Antonio, especially his church and military communities. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He opened the church on Sunday and made sure the coffee was hot. He served as a Stephen Minister, leader of grief classes, and participated in a Thursday morning Bible Study with other retired military personnel. Gifted in coin collecting, Larry would provide a set of coins to the family of every child baptized at St. John's. Larry remained active in The Retired Enlisted Association and the Air Force Sergeants Association. He received numerous awards for his volunteer efforts.

Larry had a special ability to make friends and he loved to tell stories and jokes. He made up cards that said "In my dictionary, next to the word beauty is a picture of you" and would give these out to the delight of friends and strangers alike. He would make wooden nickels for special occasions, like the marriages of friends and family members. Larry remained busy with many activities including coin, stamp and card collecting. Sylvia and he enjoyed trips to casinos. He was also active in poker groups and even started a book club for his neighborhood.

Larry is survived by daughter Sabrina Midkiff, husband Ralph and children Remy and wife Jasmine, Catherine and James; son Samuel Foster, CMSgt, Retired, wife Michelle and children Jennifer, Samuel Jr and wife Katie, Elizabeth and husband Steven Stafford; son Stephen Foster, wife Wendy and children Jacob, Jonny, Josh, Elizabeth and Ella; daughter Suzanne Baumgartner, husband Kevin and son Brandon and wife Mai; son Daniel Carmines, wife Kimberly and children Kelsey, Ashley and Zachary; son Nathan Carmines, wife Nicole and daughter Amelia; and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Pete and wife Pat Foster and sister Carol Krueger.

Larry lived his life as he wanted – active and engaged with the community, his church, family and friends – up to his very last moment. He was always cheerful, never complained and approached all with a smile and a possible gift of a coin. He will be missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in the fall. Contributions in honor of Larry's life may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 502 E. Nueva Street, San Antonio, TX 78205.