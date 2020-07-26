1/1
HERBERT LEE SCHWARTZMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HERBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Herbert Lee Schwartzman age 75 of San Antonio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963. Lee was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Maury. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from St. Mary's University. As a CPA he was a managing partner for TWBK&Y. His hobbies included playing poker, traveling, and driving his Corvette through the Hill Country. Lee was proud of his daughters and enjoyed playing with his grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchel and Lilyan Schwartzman and his brother, Mark. Lee is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his daughters, Lisa Schwartzman, Lauren Evans and husband Ryan and their son Luke; sisters, Rita Gardner and husband Pat and Ellen Law and husband David; sisters-in-law, Beverly Schwartzman and Sally Dolan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

A Private Graveside Service with Military Honors will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family requests contributions in his memory may be made to Heroes on the Water ~ www.heroes on the water.org, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ~ www.stjude.org. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved