Herbert Lee Schwartzman age 75 of San Antonio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963. Lee was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Maury. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from St. Mary's University. As a CPA he was a managing partner for TWBK&Y. His hobbies included playing poker, traveling, and driving his Corvette through the Hill Country. Lee was proud of his daughters and enjoyed playing with his grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchel and Lilyan Schwartzman and his brother, Mark. Lee is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his daughters, Lisa Schwartzman, Lauren Evans and husband Ryan and their son Luke; sisters, Rita Gardner and husband Pat and Ellen Law and husband David; sisters-in-law, Beverly Schwartzman and Sally Dolan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

A Private Graveside Service with Military Honors will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family requests contributions in his memory may be made to Heroes on the Water ~ www.heroes on the water.org, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ~ www.stjude.org. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.