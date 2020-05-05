On May 3rd, 2020, our sweet mother and grandmother, Herlinda Calvillo Montez, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 84 years old. She was born June 30th, 1935 in Charlotte, TX to Tomas and Lorenza Calvillo. She was a graduate of Brackenridge High School and was a retired computer keypunch operator from Kelly Air Force Base. She was a hard working, resilient, and determined woman who never failed to make us smile and laugh. She had a knack for telling the best stories and was a deeply compassionate woman. She loved completely and was the most selfless and caring person. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. We take solace in knowing that she is now in heaven. Herlinda was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Henry Daniel Sr., brothers: Arnulfo, Albert, and her daughters: Vincy Salazar, Melissa Jo Montez, and Lori Lynn Montez. She will be dearly missed by her son, Henry Duane Jr., her pride and joy. She is also survived by her spouse John Lucio, sister Maggie Zuniga, and brother Johnny Calvillo. She is survived by hergrandchildren: Jason Cerda, Stephanie Garcia, Brittnie Montez, E.J. Salazar, Henry Darren Montez, and Vincent Salazar. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Annalisa Suter, Alexis Montez, Emanuel Suter, Penelope Montez, and John Paul Garcia Jr. as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her wishes are to be cremated followed by a private burial. She would want us to remember to enjoy life by not forgetting to have your hair styled regularly, have some ice cream, forgive easily as life is too short to live angry, live thrifty, laugh frequently, and make many happy memories with your loved ones.



