HERLINDA MARTINEZ BELMARES
Herlinda "Linda" Martinez Belmares was born September 18th, 1932 in San Antonio, Tx to Natividad and Manuela Martinez on the West Side of San Antonio, graduated from Fox Tech High School and studied cosmetology. Later, she would open her own hair salon in the 70's near Ft. Sam Houston.

On April 12, 1953, she married Ramiro Belmares and raised five children: Daryl, Teresa, Gerard, Margaret and Dolores. Linda was known for her love of bingo and baking cookies. On Sunday mornings, she could be heard whistling and singing to rancheras while making breakfast. Linda always found time to help volunteer at her children's school and her greatest pride and joy were always her grandchildren.

Herlinda is survived by her children: Teresa Raymond, Gerard Belmares, Margaret Belmares and Dolores Belmares and grandchildren/great-grandchildren.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Senior Care of Wurzbach and VITAS, who lovingly took care of our mother.

Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Saturday, October 24th, 2020. Mass starts at 11:00am and Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
