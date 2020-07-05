Herlinda V. Valenzuela, age 75 of San Antonio, Texas was called to heaven on June 29, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1944 to Antonio S. Varela and Rosa G. Varela in Rosenberg, Texas.

Herlinda enjoyed arts and crafts, but especially enjoyed baking. She received her Baking Certificates from The Wilton School of Cake Decorating in Chicago, IL. To most of her close friends and family she was also known as "The Cake Lady"

Herlinda married the love of her life, Navor G. Valenzuela, Jr. on July 30, 1967 at Post Chapel Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. They both loved to travel especially to Caro, Michigan where several of her nieces and nephews live.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Navor G. Valenzuela Jr.; children: Belinda Calloway (Micheal), and Navor V. Valenzuela, III (Sandy); grandchildren: Andrew, Albert, Gabriella, Navor IV, and Nickolaus; great-grandchildren: Mia, Julianna and Avani. Siblings: Heriberto Varela, Yolanda Martinez, Maria Luisa Varela, and Gloria Borjon; plus, several nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Antonio S. Varela, Rosa G. Varela; and her siblings: Josie Garcia, Esther Rendon, Robert Varela, Gudalupe Hernandez, Max Hernandez, Beatrice Ramirez and Janie Morales.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary.

Pastor George Bernal will officiate. Our family kindly appreciates your understanding, and we know that Mom would want to keep those she loves as safe and healthy as possible during these times. Due to the cemetery restrictions, the interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will be held for the immediate family only.

