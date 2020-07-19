Herman Edward "Eddie" Mueller, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. Born, April 20, 1934, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Eddie started his brewing career at Goetz Brewery, in St. Joseph Missouri, as a maintenance man. In 1961, Pearl Brewery (SA, TX) acquired Goetz brewery where he continued working until 1975 when the brewery in St. Joseph was closed. Eddie was one of a handful of employees that relocated to San Antonio to continue his career at Pearl. During his tenure at Pearl he became a brew master and ultimately Plant Manager of Operations overseeing 350 employees. Eddie traveled to breweries in the US, Canada, and Mexico. He even spent time in China overseeing construction/expansion of Pabst overseas. After Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury bought the Pearl property, Eddie consulted for Silver Ventures in the rehabbing of the brewery, now a very popular living and entertainment area, which has revitalized the whole area. Kit appreciated Eddie's efforts, naming one of the Pearl complex streets Mueller Street. During his long career, Eddie helped modernize Pabst, General, and Falstaff Breweries. Before retiring, he consulted for the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas. Eddie was preceded in death by wife Carol, son Kurt, daughter Carla, and his brother Dennis (Danny). He is survived by his sons, Mark (Melanie), and Kyle; grandchildren, Ethan, and Emily. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and cherished hunting and fishing with his many friends and family. He was extremely outgoing, a true people person, and always the first one to tell a joke. Everyone enjoyed sharing a beer with Eddie, and he will be missed by all. Visitation for Eddie is planned for Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5-7 PM. The visitation will be at Sunset Funeral Home on 11701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas. The funeral will be the following day at 10 AM, Sunset Funeral Chapel.