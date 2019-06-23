San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Herminia Casanova Obituary
February 8, 1927 - June 18, 2019
Herminia Casanova, age 92, passed away on June 18, 2019, in San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her parents, twelve siblings, and her husband, David Charles Casanova. Herminia Casanova is survived by her four loving daughters. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Friends and family knew her as "Minnie". She will be remembered as a loving, caring, and genuinely giving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend.

ROSARY
TUESDAY, JUNE 25, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. DOMINIC'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
5919 INGRAM ROAD

FUNERAL MASS TO FOLLOW
11:00 AM
ST. DOMINIC'S CATHOLIC CHURCH

Rev. Phillip Henning will officiate. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019
