Herminia "Minnie" Garcia was born to Eliza Garza and Ernesto Garcia in Laredo, Texas on April 25, 1933. She was known to those that loved her as Minnie and often referred to affectionately by her son, Gary, as Minnie Mouse.

Minnie passed away peacefully at a place she grew to love and call home at The Village at Incarnate Word. Minnie was preceded in death by her husband Refugio "Cookie" Perez and their beloved son Gary Anthony Perez. She is survived by her younger brother Richard Garcia and his wife Delores; her Goddaughter "Ahijada" Rose DeWitt Acevedo; and other relatives and friends.

Minnie grew up in a very loving home in downtown San Antonio, near the Finesilver Manufacturing Company, and attended Fox Tech High School. During her senior year of high school she decided she wanted to pursue a career in cosmetology and with the support of her parents she was able to accomplish this goal. Upon completion of the program she obtained her license and never looked back. She worked as a well-respected beautician in Alamo Heights for 45 years.

A few years after she began her career, Minnie met Refugio Perez (eventually affectionately nicknamed Cookie) at a dance. Which makes sense given they both loved music and loved to dance. They were married July 18, 1953. Even up to their elder years as you walked in their home or got into their car you would often be greeted by beautiful, romantic Spanish music. In July of 2013, Minnie and Cookie celebrated their 60th Anniversary with family and friends.

Minnie's heart was filled with joy when their son Gary Anthony was born on January 5, 1955. Although she doted on Gary, she was very strict with him. She wanted to make sure he was a well-mannered and a kind young man. She succeeded! When Gary was an adult they loved being a part of each other's lives. They traveled together, dined out often and mingled with not only Gary's friends but their parent's as well. Gary passed away in 1991. This was a very trying and difficult time for Minnie but she often claimed it was God's mercy that pulled her through that very sad time.

After Cookie passed away in April of 2018, Minnie moved to The Village at Incarnate Word. She became so comfortable there that she called it home. A special thank you to the staff at The Village and Linda Sims for making Minnie's last days filled with company, compassion and laughs.

Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, July 2 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Mask will be required for those attending. Graveside services will be held privately.

For those unable to attend services, condolences may be sent to the Perez family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com