Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Herminia Rodriguez
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston
Herminia S. Rodriguez


1930 - 2019
Herminia S. Rodriguez Obituary
November 15, 1930 - March 27, 2019
Herminia was called home to be with the lord on March 27, 2019at age 88, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Ramon Rodriguez.
She is survived by children Christine Cyr, Santiago Mata, Theresa (Jesse) Martins,
Jacqueline (Mark) Lopez, Katherine (Kevin) Kemper, 6 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, 2 great-great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held on April 9, 2019 at 8am with services following at 11am.
Roy Akers Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, 78205 (210)226-7201. Burial to follow at 1pm at Fort Sam Houston In honor of Herminia, the family request that attendees wear yellow or light colors, if possible.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
