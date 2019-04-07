|
|
November 15, 1930 - March 27, 2019
Herminia was called home to be with the lord on March 27, 2019at age 88, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years Ramon Rodriguez.
She is survived by children Christine Cyr, Santiago Mata, Theresa (Jesse) Martins,
Jacqueline (Mark) Lopez, Katherine (Kevin) Kemper, 6 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, 2 great-great- grandchildren. Visitation will be held on April 9, 2019 at 8am with services following at 11am.
Roy Akers Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, 78205 (210)226-7201. Burial to follow at 1pm at Fort Sam Houston In honor of Herminia, the family request that attendees wear yellow or light colors, if possible.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019