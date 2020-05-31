The heart and soul of our family, Herminia Salas Alfaro, born September 6, 1949, was called home by the Lord on May 26, 2020, at the age of 70.Herminia was a loving wife of 43 years, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She adored her grandchildren and cherished everyday of her life.Herminia was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Maria Salas; and son, Daniel Alejandro Alfaro. Herminia will be deeply missed by her children, Diana Araceli Garcia and Erasmo Juan Alfaro; 5 grandchildren, Eric Garcia, Erasmo Alfaro, Joel Garcia, Abel Garcia & Emilio Alfaro; Son in law, Jose L. Garcia; siblings, Antonia Flores and Manuel Salas; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as extended family members and friends.Visitation will be held at Castillo-Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m. A funeral procession will depart on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. for a 12:30 p.m. Mass at Divine Providence Catholic Church.Interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.