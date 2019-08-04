|
July 25, 2019
San Antonio, Texas - Herón E. Peña, 90, passed-away Thursday, July 25, 2019 in San Antonio following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his beloved wife and children.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Mary Alice (Yturri) Peña; his daughter, Mary Enedina Peña; his son, Howard Peña, his daughter Evelyn (Peña) Magliari and her husband Michael; his granddaughter Diana Barkovich Frango (Clarence), his granddaughter Madeline Peña, his grandson Marcus Peña; his brother Dr. Homer Peña and his wife Carmen; his sister-in-law Dora Peña, and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Born and raised in McAllen, Texas, the son of Alonso and Olivia (Rodriguez) Peña, he grew up during the Great Depression. He was the oldest of three brothers (Joel and Homer). During high school, he discovered his love for chemistry, math, and science. While attending high school, he began working on, and later received, an Associate of Arts degree. Herón enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, and he served as a Medical Technologist with the School of Aviation Medicine under the Air University Command. After attending the University of Texas at Austin, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. Herón worked for Mallinckrodt Chemical Works in St. Louis, Missouri for 37 years. As the Senior Analytical Research Chemist, his work focused on the purification and enrichment of uranium for the Atomic Energy Commission, pharmaceuticals development, and many other research areas. He improved the cardiac stent against the rejection of the body, formulated Gatorade for a mass market, and improved the formulation of Tylenol. These are a few examples of his love for solving issues that were sent to him as a chemist.
Herón took great pride in his family, who he said lived together in friendship, esteem, and love. He married his wife, Alice, on March 3, 1962 at St. Mary's Church in San Antonio, Texas. He loved, honored, and cherished her all the days of his life. Together, they raised their three children in St. Louis, Missouri. He valued his religion throughout his life and respected the bond that it had for his marriage and family. He developed a strong spiritual faith that was passed on to his family. Herón thought that travel was an important life experience and took his family on many trips. He valued education as well, and encouraged his children to go the extra mile in their school work. He retired in 1995 and returned to San Antonio with his wife where he lived for the remainder of his life.
He was a man who knew many subjects and always enjoyed a good conversation. He became accomplished at many hobbies, including sailing, photography, music, genealogy, writing, astronomy and painting. He possessed a keen intellect and insight into the wonders of the world.
A private funeral service was held July 31st at Mission San Francisco de la Espada, with a private burial at San Fernando Cemetery.
We thank him for a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mission San Francisco de la Espada would be appreciated.
Mission San Francisco de la Espada
10040 Espada Rd.
San Antonio, Texas
78214
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019