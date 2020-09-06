Hertha Koenning Grisell, age 99, passed into her next life on August 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Cmdr. E. Lynn Grisell, Jr. (USN Ret.); her son, E. Lynn Grisell III; and her faithful black lab, Aggie. She was also preceded in death by her six sisters and four brothers: Frieda Koenning Dittfurth (Rudolph), Emma Koenning Schafer (Willie), Anton Koenning (Sammie), Alma Koenning Polasek, Ida Koenning Parker (Rufus), Herman Koenning (Erna), Walter Koenning (Barbara), Alvira Koenning Lewis (Roy), Alnora Koenning Striedel (Lawrence), Alton(Baldy) Koenning (Anna Mae).

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Grisell Floyd; daughter-in-law, Judy Michalek Grisell; son John M. Grisell (Pat), and son David L. Grisell (Becky). She is survived by eleven grandchildren: Sarah K. Floyd Greer (James), Caroline Floyd Garza (Nick), Matt Grisell (Lindsay), Meghan Grisell Johnson (Hunter), Michelle Grisell Delgado (Anthony), Jennifer Grisell, Cheryl Grisell, John Patrick Grisell, Caleb Grisell, Daniel Grisell, and Maggie Grisell Pahl (Kevin). Hertha is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

While Hertha spent the last few years of her life in San Antonio, she always considered Corpus Christi her home. She lived in Corpus Christi for over 50 years. She was a member of Saint Patrick's Church and participated in parish service activities for many years.

Hertha was the daughter of Herman H. Koenning and Emma Lauw Koenning.

She grew up on her parents' farm in Banquete, Texas. As a farm girl she grew up knowing the necessity of hard work – she fed chickens, collected eggs, milked cows, churned butter, worked in the garden and even picked cotton. She was the tenth of eleven children growing up during the Great Depression. She had grit, determination, perseverance and knew how to get along with others. She graduated from Banquete High School and attended Corpus Christi Junior College (later Del Mar College) where she studied business.

As a young woman she worked as a legal secretary and during World War II she was proud to work for Civil Service at the Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi. Hertha progressed through different jobs at the Naval Air Station becoming the secretary to the commander of NAS Corpus Christi. She met her husband, Lynn, while he was in pilot training at Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi. They married in 1943.

When the war ended Hertha and Lynn moved to California as Lynn continued a twenty-two year career with the US Navy. They were stationed at several naval bases in California, the Philippine Islands, and Texas. Hertha packed up and moved her family over a dozen times. Hertha, Lynn and their four children settled in Corpus Christi when Lynn retired from the Navy.

Hertha was dedicated to her beloved Lynn and to her four children. She was a loving mother. She valued education and encouraged her children to get as much education as they could.

She spent much time in her younger years chauffeuring her children to school, music lessons, art class, choir practice, tennis practice, swim classes, to the library and to Saturday at the museum.

Hertha was a generous, kind, and loving grandmother who loved to tell stories of her years as a farm girl. She also enjoyed taking her grandchildren on outings to the mall and to the local museums.

Hertha loved shopping, gardening, and collecting. She also loved reading especially about health and nutrition. Her 99 years is a testament to healthy living. She was generous and kind toward everyone. She told her children to "work hard, do your best, persevere with patience, pray and always be kind." These are traits she practiced every day. In her last days she was full of love – she had a smile and an "I love you" for everyone. She will be deeply missed by her family and by all who knew her.

Thank you to Elysian Hospice of San Antonio and Avionn Home Care of San Antonio for your care and kindness during Hertha's final journey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Coastal Bend Food Bank (coastalbendfoodbank.org – 826 Krill St., Corpus Christi, TX 78408) or a preferred charity.

Information on services and livestreaming is available at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with