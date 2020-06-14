HILARIO TOBIAS

Our Lord has called his faithful son, Hilario Castillo Tobias, back home on Monday, June 8, 2020 in San Antonio at the age of 81. Hilario proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Air National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hilario V. Tobias, mother, Magdalena C. Tobias and brother, Jesse Tobias. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maria Rosa Davila Tobias; Children: Mario Tobias, Monica Olis, Leticia Bohne, Sonia Jaimes, Angela Garcia, Victor Tobias; Siblings: Yolanda Arias, Rudy Tobias, Mary Sosa, Anthony Tobias; Grandchildren: Jonathan Jaimes, Christopher Jaimes, Nicholas Jaimes, Nathaniel Jaimes, Bianca Bohne, Olivia Bohne, Josephine Olis, Aiden Garcia, Evan Garcia, Joseph Bohne, Arya Tobias, Solvey Tobias; Great-grandchild, Ellie.

He will forever be our guardian and protector in heaven.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 14 in The Angelus Chapel beginning at 4:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary to be recited at 5:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Monday, June 15 at 1:00 P.M. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Private burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com