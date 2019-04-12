|
August 17, 1938 - April 9, 2019
Hilda Jean Cantrell, age 80, of Universal City, Texas passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019. Hilda was born August 17, 1938 in Chapin, IL.
Hilda is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Oleta McDannald. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jesse Cantrell; children, Lola Cole (Donald), David Cantrell (Judy), and Donna Spears; grandchildren, Jessica Lester, Joshawa Cundiff (Jennifer), Cody Cole (Kathryn), Fawn Carrico (Jason), David Cantrell Jr., Stephanie Harris (Jimmy), Kayla Lindberg (Daniel), and Kortney Spears. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Sandra Nadine Stucker and Mary Willis (Michael).
A Memorial Service for Hilda will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, TX 78148.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hilda's memory may be made to .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2019