Hilda (HaHa) Polk Cotton Nunn, 101, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Hilda is survived by her beautiful daughters, Darwa Jean Cotton and Linda Carol (Roger) Munt, grandchildren Darla (Michael), Tracy (Tim), Michael (Eilla), Christie (Jerry) and Courtney (John) and great grandchildren Jessica (Tim), Kaitlyn, Isabella, Alec, Sophia, Brenna and Avery. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Homer & Irma Polk, brother Dale Polk, sisters Lillian Bass and Elizabeth Bourne, and husbands Hershel Cotton and George Nunn.

Hilda was born in 1919 in New Hebron, Mississippi. She graduated from Prentiss High School, in 1938, as Class President, Valedictorian, and captain of the basketball team.

After high school, Hilda moved to Little Rock, Arkansas. She married Hershel Cotton and had two daughters while living there. When World War II started, she went to work for Ford, Bacon, & Davis (Arkansas Ordnance Plant), where she measured explosive powder for detonators. Hilda moved to San Antonio, Texas in 1951 and got a job as a switchboard operator for Fox Photo, where she worked for 33 years. Hilda and Hershel divorced after 23 years and, six years later, she married George Nunn, and was married for 15 years.

After Hilda retired, she joined several line dancing classes! She performed for many places and events. Her great passion was dancing. She also loved basketball and loved her San Antonio Spurs. She was their biggest fan!

Hilda was vivacious, witty, clever, and fun. She had a "never grow old" attitude and was known for her entertaining stories. She was always fashionably dressed with perfect hair, makeup and nails. She was very competitive, loved chocolate, and loved to flirt! Hilda was incomparable, had an indomitable spirit and lived her life to the fullest!

Whether it was her impromptu getting up on stage for a "leg contest" and winning ($100 and champagne!), drag racing with young guys ("she knew she could take 'em"), or dressing up on Halloween and trick-or-treating at her daughter's house, Hilda was always wildly outrageous! For a newspaper article, she described how her favorite jeans made her feel sexy and gave her "courage, confidence, and determination". Known as the "Texas Cougar" to some in the family, you never knew what she was going to say next!

Her secrets for a long, happy life? Dance as much as you can, have a bourbon & 7 (but not too much), wear makeup, make out with lots of good lookin' guys, and learn how to lie convincingly about your age!

She loved to laugh, have fun and dance, dance, dance!!! It was an incredible journey and she did it her way. She touched many lives in her 101+ years and will be forever dancing and laughing in our hearts.

We would like to thank Embrace Hospice, especially Darla, RN, and Joann, for their loving care.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.missionparks.com.