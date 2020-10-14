Hilda Thornton, daughter of Fernando P. and Maria G. Cervantes, born October 1, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on October 9, 2020, at the age of 67. Hilda is survived by husband Steve and daughter Nikki; Pat Martinez (Hector), Fernando C. Cervantes (Diane), Robert Cervantes (Debbie), Brenda Leal (James), George Cervantes, Phil Thornton (Margie), Mark Thornton, William Thornton (Leti) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graduating from John F Kennedy High School in 1972, Hilda enrolled in Texas Women's University in Denton. In 1974 she married Steve Thornton. What followed was a 48-year marriage of love and devotion as each took turns supporting each other in ventures and endeavors, both large and small. Hilda earned her Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Social Work in 1976 even as she was a member of the US Coast Guard Reserves. Completing college, Hilda was active in social work. In 1980 she joined the Human Resources department of Lawrey's Foods in the private sector. She enjoyed this job and responsibility but then followed Steve in 1981 to Houston to help open his restaurant. It was there she was tasked to recruit physicians, architects, and engineers for the King Faisal University FAHD Hospital. From the streets of San Antonio to the streets of Europe and Saudi Arabia, she landed ultimately sitting at an elaborate banquet across from the King and Prince, receiving thanks for her efforts and professionalism. Returning to Fort Worth in 1985, she became the Personnel/Training manager for Portion-Trol Foods, Inc. Eager to continue her education; she took a position with Stationer's Distributing in 1988 as a Human Resource Manager. She accepted the position because of the challenge, and, utilizing their tuition reimbursement, she completed her MBA in Human Resources in May of 1991 from the University of Dallas.

Also in 1991 and even more exciting than her diploma, was when Hilda and Steve brought home the jewel of their lives, Nikki. This was a life-changing experience filled with love for Nikki. Hilda and Nikki were inseparable, and Hilda instilled in Nikki the same virtues and values that she possessed.

From 1991 to 2005, she continued being the consummate professional as a VP of human resources at McKesson. It was not uncommon for her to fly to San Francisco in the morning for a sexual harassment case only to be in Chicago that evening to sit in between Labor and Management in a meeting to avert a strike.

So, you ask, "Who was Hilda?"

I suggest to you that no one word can capture the essence of the person that was Hilda. But the words below, and others, unspoken but that reside in our hearts, attempt to describe and explain why Hilda was the person we will never ever forget. These words remind us of why we will remember her in our hearts forever and ever.

Serene, Gracious, Compassionate, Patient, Courageous, Diplomatic, Cultured Beautiful, Intelligent, Perceptive, Creative, Generous, Loving, Funny, Happy, Caring, Charismatic, Graceful, Kind, and Charming

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Mission Burial Park South.

