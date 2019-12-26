Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
The Angelus Chapel
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
The Angelus Chapel
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower
Hiram Arturo Ramos

Hiram Arturo Ramos Obituary

Hiram Arturo Ramos passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 25.

Hiram is survived by his parents: Arturo Castillo Ramos and Maria Lorena Ramos; sisters: Jasmine Capetillo-Vasquez (Deyner) and Hiliana Gregory (Matthew I.); brother, Jose Ricardo Capetillo; nephew: Hezekiah Gregory.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin Friday, December 27 at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M.

Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, December 28 at 12:00 P.M. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower with Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller as celebrant.

Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No.2.

Condolences may be sent to the Ramos family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com Arrangements by:

Published in Express-News on Dec. 26, 2019
