Hiram Arturo Ramos passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 25.
Hiram is survived by his parents: Arturo Castillo Ramos and Maria Lorena Ramos; sisters: Jasmine Capetillo-Vasquez (Deyner) and Hiliana Gregory (Matthew I.); brother, Jose Ricardo Capetillo; nephew: Hezekiah Gregory.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin Friday, December 27 at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M.
Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, December 28 at 12:00 P.M. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower with Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller as celebrant.
Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No.2.
Condolences may be sent to the Ramos family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Dec. 26, 2019