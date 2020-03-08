|
Hollis Edward Pantalion went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2020. Hollis was born on June 19, 1929 in Nacogdoches County, Texas to Andrace and Winnie Pantalion and grew up deep in the East Texas Piney Woods. At the age of 19, he joined the United States Army and served in the 7th Infantry Division, 31st Regiment, Heavy Mortar Company. He started off as an apprentice cook but in time became a personal chef for various generals while stationed at Fort Sam Houston. He retired in San Antonio and then worked Civil Service at Fort Sam Houston until he retired from that service as well. He was one of the survivors who fought bravely at the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. After the war, a friend introduced him to his forever sweetheart, Selma. They corresponded when he was overseas in Japan. He wasted no time proposing to her and they were married the day after Christmas in 1951 when he was home on leave. After being stationed in Colorado and Germany, they settled in San Antonio where they raised their family. Hollis was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His family was his pride and joy and he looked forward to family gatherings and visits. He was an expert cook and loved to grill delicious steaks and ribs for those gatherings. Hollis loved the outdoors, hunting and sports. He played fast pitch softball for the army and was their ace pitcher. He was an avid cyclist and participated in the Senior Olympics Cycling Competition. Hollis was a charter member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a member of the Very Special People (VSPs).
Hollis was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Selma. He is survived by his children Hollis Pantalion, Jr. (Kathleen), Jesse Pantalion (Rosemarie), Sandra Carter (Jim) and Joe Pantalion (Adrienne), adored grandchildren Travis, Rachel, Scott, Heather, Jamie, Hollie and Drace and 8 precious great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Allen and Rayford Pantalion along with numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
Special thanks to Veteran Affairs Doctor Noor Ali and the many doctors at SAMMC who took him into their care this past month. Special thanks also to long-time caregiver Diana Arriola and to the Willis and Flores families who were the best neighbors. We appreciate the care given by all Brookdale Kingsley staff.
A visitation will begin on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020