01/24/1939 - 06/03/2019
It is with great sadness the Family of Hope B. Olivarri, "Hopei" announces her passing at the age of 80, after a long battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's. A chapter in the Balderama family history has closed with her passing as she was the last surviving child born to Eudelia and Gabriel Balderama. She is reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Raul, their faithful companion Katy Lynn, her parents, her siblings and all the other beloved Olivarri pets that passed before her. Hope was born in San Antonio, TX on January 24, 1939. She fell in love and married Raul and they raised 2 children and many pets together. She went to The Baptist Nursing School and received her RN degree and worked for many years in many hospitals around San Antonio until Raul's health started deteriorating and they both retired. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raul and her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Cyndy) Vaughn, son-in-law, David and grandson, James; son Phillip Olivarri Sr., daughter-in-law, Jessica and grandchildren Phillip Jr., Samantha and Brandon Olivarri and 5 great-grandchildren along with numerous relatives and friends. There are not enough words to express our gratitude to all her wonderful nurses and caregivers at Brookdale Hospice, Brookdale Patriot Heights and Brookdale Hamilton Wolfe for the loving care and compassion you showed our Mom during the last 5 years of her life. Memorial services will be held at Southside Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22nd from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.southsidefuneralhome.
