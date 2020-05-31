Hope O. Perez
1936 - 2020
Hope O Perez, 84, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on May 27th, 2020. Hope was born in San Antonio, Texas, Jan 7th, 1936, to Mercedes and Juan Oropeza. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Juan Oropeza Jr. In 1959, she married the love of her life of 61 years, Daniel C. Perez. She worked as a Clerk for the DoD at Kelly AFB. Upon retirement she volunteered for the Archdicoese of San Antonio, St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. John Berchman's Catholic Church where she was a parishioner, Guadalupana and Choir member. She was compassionate and loving wife, mother and grandmother with a love for family and faith in God. She is survived by her children: Antonio Perez (Imelda Ximenes), Yolanda Ramos, Daniel Perez Jr. (Mary Perez), John Perez and sister, Norma Erwin. She is the beloved Grandma to 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren.Visitation will take place Tues., June 2, 2020 at Trevino Funeral Home starting 5pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Procession departs at 9:30am on Wed, June 3, 2020 for 10am Mass at St. John Berchman's Catholic Church.


Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
JUN
2
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
JUN
3
Service
09:30 AM
Procession departs Trevino Funeral Home
JUN
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Berchman's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
