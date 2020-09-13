Hope P. Flores, 94, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully, August 13, 2020. She was born to the late Esequias Moran Pimentel and Ofelia Trevino Pimentel, on July 2, 1926.

Hope married the late Lupe C. Flores in 1950 and they began their lives together in San Antonio. She is survived by three children; Linda A. Flores, Steven M. Flores and Richard J. Flores and seven siblings: Bob, Richard, Charlie, Yolanda and Dalia Pimentel; Ruth Ochoa and Sally Bargo. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, baby daughter and brother, David Pimentel.

Hope graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1944 and received her Associate's degree in Education from San Antonio College. Her working career was spent in Edgewood ISD. Throughout her lifetime, she was an active member of Jerusalem Presbyterian Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Roy Akers, 515 N. Main. Visitation will be from 5pm -7pm and 8-9pm with a private service from 7pm-8pm. Thursday, September 17, 2020, a chapel service will be held at Roy Akers at 9:30am followed by a procession to Mission Park Cemetery, 1700 SE Military Dr, for Internment.