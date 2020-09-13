1/1
HOPE P. FLORES
1926 - 2020
Hope P. Flores, 94, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully, August 13, 2020. She was born to the late Esequias Moran Pimentel and Ofelia Trevino Pimentel, on July 2, 1926.

Hope married the late Lupe C. Flores in 1950 and they began their lives together in San Antonio. She is survived by three children; Linda A. Flores, Steven M. Flores and Richard J. Flores and seven siblings: Bob, Richard, Charlie, Yolanda and Dalia Pimentel; Ruth Ochoa and Sally Bargo. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, baby daughter and brother, David Pimentel.

Hope graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1944 and received her Associate's degree in Education from San Antonio College. Her working career was spent in Edgewood ISD. Throughout her lifetime, she was an active member of Jerusalem Presbyterian Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Roy Akers, 515 N. Main. Visitation will be from 5pm -7pm and 8-9pm with a private service from 7pm-8pm. Thursday, September 17, 2020, a chapel service will be held at Roy Akers at 9:30am followed by a procession to Mission Park Cemetery, 1700 SE Military Dr, for Internment.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roy Akers
SEP
16
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 PM
Roy Akers
SEP
16
Service
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Roy Akers
SEP
17
Service
09:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
