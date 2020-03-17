|
|
Pete went to live and fish with Jesus on February 29, 2020 in San Antonio while in Hospice Care after a massive stroke on February 21, 2020. Pete was born on March 29, 1936 in Belton, Texas to William Farley Wayland, Jr. and Aliene Louise Watson Wayland. When his mother re-married and moved to San Antonio, his grandparents, J. H. Watson and Lucy Watson, chose to raise Pete in Belton. Pete graduated from Belton High School with the class of 1954. Pete was an all-star football and baseball player while attending Belton High! He attended U. T. Austin his freshman year and transferred to San Antonio College his sophomore year where he met his future wife, yes it was "love at first sight"! They married on October 12, 1957, in San Antonio where they lived for 63 years. Pete earned his B S degree from Trinity University & his M Ed. degree from Our Lady of the Lake College. He was a teacher, coach, and counselor for more than 30 years with the San Antonio ISD. Pete liked to hunt white tailed deer in the Texas Hill Country. He also liked to hunt elk in Colorado. But what he liked to do most of all, was to fish. He was a lifetime member of the Wildcat Bass Club, Universal City Bass Club and the Texas Association of Bass Clubs. Survivors daughter, Terry Lynn Wayland of Overton, Texas; his wife of 63 years, Randi Myers Wayland; his sister Sidney Sinclair Lee and husband Robert (Bob) Lee of Boerne, Texas; Sister in Law Katharine R. Myers and husband Cono Farias of San Antonio; nephew, Trey Buck, of Boerne, Texas; and many friends. Memorials may be made to the Belton High School Scholarship Fund. Services: Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2020