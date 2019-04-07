San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
Horace "Whitye" Miller


1929 - 2019
Horace "Whitye" Miller Obituary
September 14, 1929 - March 27, 2019
Horace "Whitye" Miller, 89, passed away on March 27, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born in Quitman, MS, and attended the University of Southern Mississippi where he played football. He received an MS degree from George Washington University. He served 29 years in the U.S.A.F. and retired with the rank of Brig. General. He proudly served his country in Vietnam where his plane was shot down and he was saved during a daring sea rescue. His distinguished career earned him the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart among many other medals. He loved to fly and will always be remembered as a fighter pilot. After retirement from the Air Force, he was a vice president with the L.D. Brinkman Co. and then president of Broadway Air Force National Bank. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel during his retirement years with his beloved wife Katie. He was preceded in death by his son Jeff. He is survived by his son John (Jennifer), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, https://seasonsfoundation.
org/donate/
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
MONDAY, APRIL 15, 2019
11:00 AM
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
