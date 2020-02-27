Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Horace Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace Robert Barnes


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horace Robert Barnes Obituary

Horace Robert Barnes, Sr., age 81, of San Antonio passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020. Barney, as he was affectionately known, was born in Sherrill, New York August 10, 1938 and moved to San Antonio in 1968 with the USAF, where he proudly served as a K-9 specialist for 26 years. Barney had a great sense of humor, loved the outdoors, fishing, and helping neighbors. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years Sara; daughter Kathryn; sister Ruby and brother Morris. He is survived by his sons Horace Jr., wife Rosa, and Donald, wife Tracie; brother George and sister Pamela. He is also survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and many family members and friends. He will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers that supported Barney and Sara especially Mayra & Jose.

SERVICES

Graveside Service at 9:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -