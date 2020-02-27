|
Horace Robert Barnes, Sr., age 81, of San Antonio passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020. Barney, as he was affectionately known, was born in Sherrill, New York August 10, 1938 and moved to San Antonio in 1968 with the USAF, where he proudly served as a K-9 specialist for 26 years. Barney had a great sense of humor, loved the outdoors, fishing, and helping neighbors. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years Sara; daughter Kathryn; sister Ruby and brother Morris. He is survived by his sons Horace Jr., wife Rosa, and Donald, wife Tracie; brother George and sister Pamela. He is also survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and many family members and friends. He will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers that supported Barney and Sara especially Mayra & Jose.
SERVICES
Graveside Service at 9:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2020