Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church
Hortencia P. Gonzales


1928 - 2019
Hortencia P. Gonzales Obituary

Hortencia P. Gonzales, entered eternal rest on November 14, 2019 at the blessed age of 91. She was born August 12, 1928, in Karnes City, TX, to Pablo and Flora Perez. She is reunited in heaven with her parents and husband Ignacio S. Gonzales. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her daughter Elida G. Garcia; son Arnold P. Gonzales; grandchildren Terry G. Solis (Richard), John Hernandez; great-grandchildren Erica Solis (Mike), Melissa Gonzales (Zeke), Veronica Hernandez (Javier), Richard Solis, Jr., Laura Solis; great-great-grandchildren Stella Ann Gonzales, Aaron and Alyssa Barquin, as well as extended family members and friends.

After working 40+ years she retired from Tom Benson. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at

San Fernando Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 19, 2019
