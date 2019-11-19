|
|
Hortencia P. Gonzales, entered eternal rest on November 14, 2019 at the blessed age of 91. She was born August 12, 1928, in Karnes City, TX, to Pablo and Flora Perez. She is reunited in heaven with her parents and husband Ignacio S. Gonzales. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her daughter Elida G. Garcia; son Arnold P. Gonzales; grandchildren Terry G. Solis (Richard), John Hernandez; great-grandchildren Erica Solis (Mike), Melissa Gonzales (Zeke), Veronica Hernandez (Javier), Richard Solis, Jr., Laura Solis; great-great-grandchildren Stella Ann Gonzales, Aaron and Alyssa Barquin, as well as extended family members and friends.
After working 40+ years she retired from Tom Benson. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at
San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 19, 2019