Hortensia De Arkos (92) was born in San Benito, Texas to Macario and Evangelina Chapa.

Hortensia passed away on June 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and two brothers. She was married to the love of her life Pablo De Arkos Jr. for over 55 years until his death in 2016. Together they raised two children Pablo De Arkos (Lynn) and Evita Castro (Tony). Among many blessing in Hortensia's life were her 6 six grandchildren. She enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, crafts, playing Bunko and her trips to Monterrey, Mexico to visit family and friends. She was also a devoted Catholic and was long time parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Her playful and joyful spirit will be truly missed all who loved her.

Funeral Service will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Entombment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.

Service will be live streamed. Contact the family or funeral home for further information.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic social distancing and masked will be required.