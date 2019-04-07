San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Hossein "Jonathan" Kazerouni


October 12, 1955 - April 3, 2019
Hossein "Jonathan" Kazerouni, age 63, passed away at home surrounded by family early Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Hossein was always joking and in good spirits. He enjoyed life to the fullest, he was a family man and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Originally from Iran, he was very proud to become an American citizen and served as a pilot in the Air Force. He was preceded in death by, his parents. Hossein is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ernestine; daughter, Amanda Kazerouni-Valenzuela and her husband, Jaime; son, Jonathan Kazerouni; 4 grandchildren, Audiana, Jaden, Jaxen, and Jakob; and numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

