September 1, 1942 - February 21, 2019
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Howard Lee Bernard Stich II on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was 76 years old.
Howard was born on September 1, 1942 to Viola and Howard Stich, in San Antonio, Texas.
Howard was a rock. He was loud in his joy of life, his laughter and his love.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Stich, his sister Susan "Cookie" Lopez and husband Bill; his son Howard Lee Stich III and wife Heather, and his daughter Desirée Lev, as well as his stepson John Slaughter and wife Anne. He leaves behind his grand- children Kaley, Hunter, Rayne, Griffen, Nick, Nate, Abbey and Edward.
There will be a Celebration of his Life on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at The Knights of Columbus Hall, 509 Schertz Pkwy, Schertz, Texas from 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Howard Stich II to The 100 Club of San Antonio, Texas or to the .
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2019