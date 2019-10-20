|
Howard Martin Radwin, M.D., born in New York City, New York on March 13, 1931, passed away in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 88. He was loved and respected, and will be missed.
Dr. Radwin grew up in Brooklyn, NY, began his extensive academic foundation at Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, NY, then graduated Magna Cum Laude from Princeton University in 1952, followed by Columbia Medical School, and then completed a surgery internship and assistant residency at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. In 1958 he met and married Betty Poffenberger in Bethesda, Maryland, during his two year Fellowship and concurrent military service for the US Public Health Service, as a clinical associate in the Surgery Service at the National Cancer Institute and National Institutes of Health. In 1960 Dr. and Mrs. Radwin moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where their three children Caroline, Sarah, and Justin were born. Dr. Radwin completed his residency in Urology at Tulane University-Charity Hospital in New Orleans from 1960-1964, specializing in Pediatric Urology. During this time also undertook a Fellowship as a Trainee in Urologic Research at Tulane with the National Cancer Institute.
The family moved to San Antonio, Texas in 1968, where Dr. Radwin was the first Chairman of the Division of Urology at the brand new University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and Chief of Urology at Bexar County Hospital. He developed and led the highly ranked Urology program where he took pride in his residents regularly achieving the highest test scores in the nation, and he is remembered by many as "Chief". He is also remembered as a professor by medical school students who rotated through the urology department. During this time he was also a Consultant in Urology at Brooke Army Medical Center, Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center, and the VA Hospital. He served on the medical school admissions committee, and served a term as Chief of Staff of the Bexar County Hospital. He expanded the urology division by adding the kidney transplant program. He served on numerous boards, committees, associations and societies including holding chairmanships, and he published numerous papers including the subject of the role of computers in urology. He was an early proponent that computers and later the internet would be the key to a national database to facilitate organ donation. After leaving the UTHCSA in 1988, Howard actively participated in the laboratory he had cofounded, Southwest Immunodiagnostics Inc in San Antonio, eventually serving as the President and CEO until he was 85. At SWID he was deeply committed to supporting the End Stage Renal Disease program and facilitating transplant services. He was immensely proud of the career development and accomplishments of his successor and friend Cathi Murphey Half, now the current Director at SWID, and always instrumental in supporting the largest kidney transplant program in the nation.
Dr. Radwin and Betty were married for 39 years and raised their three children in San Antonio, Texas. Later Dr. Radwin reconnected with his college sweetheart Jackie Urbach Schneider, and they married in 1997. She joined him in San Antonio where they enjoyed their dogs, antiques and art, and extensive travel. Dr. Radwin was an academic at heart, and enjoyed reading to learn, critical thinking, and philosophical discussions. He enjoyed cooking, hosting, and attending family gatherings. He was thrilled to share time with his grandchildren individually, and was proud of their accomplishments. Besides skeet shooting, dove and quail hunting, and a stint with long distance cycling including the Hotter than Hell 100 mile bike ride in Wichita Falls, TX in 1988 with Bruce and Caroline, his favorite long time hobby was fine woodworking. He designed and crafted unique pieces and furniture with dove tail joints. True to his love of learning he studied woodworking books and journals, and travelled to participate in woodworking seminars. He loved designing and building specific pieces for family members and presenting them as gifts. Major pieces such as the family dinner table are still well loved and well used by the family.
Dr. Radwin delighted in hosting medical resident parties and meetings at the house, hosting dinner parties, laughing and conversing with interesting and diverse people. He introduced the family to travel, international friends, acquaintances, and medical associates. We had the wonderful experience of hosting Veronique from France for a year in high school. He encouraged his children to experience education through travel. He loved cooking and eating unusual foods, and sharing it with others; dinners could be counted on to be the evening's entertainment and would usually continue with animated discussions for the rest of the evening. Dr. Radwin was preceded in death by his parents Leo S Radwin MD and Helen Radwin, ex-wife Betty Radwin, wife Jackie Radwin, and son in law Scott Hamilton. Dr. Radwin is survived by his daughter and son in law Caroline and Bruce Oliver, daughter Sarah Hamilton, son Justin Radwin, grandchildren Amy and Ben Oliver, Kemper and Callen Hamilton, Jill Fritz, Tyler Radwin, Nick Radwin, sister and brother in law Sue and Jed Isaacs, and beloved niece and nephews. The entire family misses him dearly.
At his request, there will be no funeral. Instead, family and friends will gather at Caroline and Bruce's home to celebrate and honor him, on October 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Contact the family for details.