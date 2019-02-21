Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Granbury, TX
February 13, 2019
Major Howard Millard Ferrill (USAF-Ret), made his final change of station in his 85th year, entering into eternal life on February 13, 2019.

Survivors: Wife Martha Sparks Ferrill of Granbury, TX; daughters Donna Stowe of South Bend, IN; Toni Ferrill of Hastings, MN; Edie Ferrill of Hudson, WI; Veneise Bame and husband Kevin of Monticello, MN; son Howard Lee Ferrill II and wife Dana of Branson, MO; step daughter Kathryn Habluetzel and husband Wally of Houston, TX; and sisters Willowdean Stone and husband Larry of Pekin, IL; and Shirley Griggs and husband Bill of West Frankfort, IL; sixteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life: 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Granbury.

For full obituary, please go to Wiley Funeral Home's, Granbury website.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 21, 2019
