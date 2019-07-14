Home

Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Howard Rhoder

Howard Rhoder Obituary
JANUARY 4, 1950 - JUNE 23, 2019
Howard Rhoder, Jr. was born in Edna, Texas, to Howard Rhoder, Sr. and Georgia Lee Evans Rhoder.

Howard will be greatly missed by his daughter, Muriel Rhoder, son, Howard Rhoder III (Bubba); grandchildren, Sasha Hawkins, Jordan Rhoder, Quentin Rhoder, Cameron Rhoder, Michael Rhoder, Bryan Rhoder, and Lezlee Rhoder; sisters Mary Louise Broome of San Antonio, Texas, and Mary Miller of Edna, Texas; brothers Floyd (Agnes) Rhoder, Terry (Sheila) Miller, and Charles Miller (Charlie) of Edna, Texas; aunt Esther Moore of Corpus Christi; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Rhoder, Sr. and Georgia Lee Miller.

Services will be as follows: Viewing - Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 South W.W. White Road, San Antonio, TX 78220

Funeral - Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 6142 FM 78, San Antonio, TX 78244
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019
